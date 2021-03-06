BB Reunion: Rashami Desai, Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant & Others Chill At Manik Soni’s Birthday Bash [PICS]

Vikas Gupta & Rakhi Sawant’s Selfie Game

In Bigg Boss 14, Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant, who had entered the show as challengers, developed a strong bond in the house. Rakhi even called him brother. At the party, the duo clicked many selfies by making weird faces. Vikas shared the pictures on his Instagram account and captioned it as, "Never thought getting out of the house with #rakhisawant could be this much fun - I think we both are helpin each other evolve. #biggboss14 #VikasGupta it was a birthday party styled by #LBMyx."

Rakhi Sawant Calls Vikas Gupta ‘Bhai’

Rakhi Sawant also shared the same pictures in a video and captioned it as, "Last night party night - Happy birthday #ManikSoni - fun time with Bhai #vikasgupta and others more pictures coming soon #rakhisawant #biggboss14." Vikas Gupta wore a grey pathani while Rakhi Sawant opted for an off-white traditional dress.

Bigg Boss Reunion

Vindu Dara Singh shared a group photo, in which Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are having a fun time with each other. The Bigg Boss 3 winner captioned the snap as, "A different type of selfie by the one and only @lostboyjourney !!! He does things in his own style."

Karanvir Bohra & Rashami Desai’s Fun Moment

Karanvir Bohra shared some fun moments with Rashami Desai on Instagram. The actor looked dapper in a denim shirt and black jeans, while Rashami was looking stunning in a yellow outfit. KV captioned the snap as, "One for their camera Posie and one for our camera Posie @imrashamidesai can we stop meeting at events and parties and catch up for ☕ & s."