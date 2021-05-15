Rakhi Sawant Says If Her Marriage With Ritesh Will Not Sustain, She Will Never Marry Again

Rakhi Sawant, who impressed fans in Bigg Boss 14 house, has been in the news for her wedding with mysterious man Ritesh. The controversial actress has although always said that her marriage is not fake, she hasn't revealed her husband's picture to the world, which is creating doubt in her fans' minds. However, the actress now has said that if her marriage with Ritesh will not sustain, she will never marry again.

She said that her husband had spent a lot of money on her mother and promised to buy her a flat in Mumbai. Talking about Ritesh, she said HT that he is around the age of 37-38.

Rakhi was quoted by HT as saying, "I have taken many hasty decisions in my life. If this marriage does not sustain, I shall never marry. Having said that, I must add here that Ritesh has spent a lot on my mother and me and has promised me a flat in Mumbai."

Although she said that Ritesh's first marriage and the fact that he is a father as well, had left her in shock, she is waiting for him as he has told her that he wants to be with her!

Rakhi concluded by saying, "But my husband Ritesh has told me that he wants to be with me. However, he isn't able to come down in today's times. I am waiting. I am a firm believer in Jesus Christ and I haven't exchanged fake marriage vows with him. I can't be sharing him with any other woman. The fact that he was married before tying the knot with me and is a father as well has jostled me. I have left the decision to him. The ball is in his court."