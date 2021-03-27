Rakhi Sawant Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction Before Holi Performance; Says '& People Tell We Create Controversy'

Rakhi Sawant, who entertained all of us in Bigg Boss 14, will be seen performing for Holi special event. However, right before her performance, the actress suffered a wardrobe malfunction and she was seen complaining about the same.

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, she can be seen mighty upset as her 'dori (lace)' of her blouse broke and was seen complaining to people who were correcting it. She said that she even didn't do a step and the lace broke and now will she have to rely on safety pins. She then said that these things happen and people tell we create controversies! The actress also called it a 'tragedy of artists'.

Rakhi was seen telling, "Abhi toh ek jhatka bhi nahi maara dekho mera blouse phat gaya. Yeh dekho kaisa dori banaya hai. Abhi safety pin pe kaam chalaun. Dance mein kaise karun? Safety pin pe. What do I do? Mein artist hun na. Apko samajh mein aana chahiya na. Stage pe jaate hain toh aise you know...hum log ko tight ekdum dori vori dena chahiye na."

She further said, "Phir log humko bolte hain hum controversy karte hain. Hum blouse apna todwayenge kya batao? Kaisa hota hai hum artists ke saath. Abhi ek jhatka bhi nahi maara hai ki blouse ki dori toot gayi. Where should I go? Mera pura unit dekho wahan wait kar raha hai. This is tragedy of artist."

Meanwhile, Rakhi has been in the news ever since her Bigg Boss 14 stint. The actress won millions of hearts with her crazy antics. She grabbed the fifth place and left Bigg Boss 14 finale by taking Rs 14 lakh. Apparently, she and her mystery husband have been approached for Nach Baliye 10. Although she didn't confirm the report, she revealed that they have been approached for a big reality show.

