Rakhi Sawant To Appear On Indian Idol 12; The Bigg Boss 14 Finalist Flaunts Marathi Mulgi Look In Pictures

Indian Idol 12 has been in the news for several reasons. Recently, the makers were criticized for allegedly eliminating Anjali Gaikwad and favouring Shanmukhapriya. Netizens had started a campaign to bring back Anjali on the show. Amidst this elimination controversy, now makers are all set to make the show even more noticeable by inviting entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant to the show.

Yes, you read that right! Rakhi Sawant, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 and reached the finale of the show, will be seen gracing the stage of a singing reality show. The diva shared some pictures of herself from the sets of Indian Idol 12 on Instagram. In the pictures, she can be seen looking beautiful in a traditional orange nauvari saree paired with a golden feathery blouse. The nath and chandrakor gave a complete touch to her Maharashtrian look. One can say that Rakhi is indeed flaunting her Marathi Mulgi swag with ease and grace.

Apart from these pictures, Rakhi Sawant also shared a video from the sets of the show and can be heard saying, "Hey guys, look where I am! I am on the sets of Indian Idol. It's so exciting. Wow! I enjoyed myself a lot. My episode is going to come soon. So gear up to watch it. It's going to be a blast!"

{video2}

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant has always been voicing her opinion over various issues that happen in the country. Recently, she gave a strong reaction to Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's domestic violence case. On the other hand, she also expressed her disappointment over the Pearl V Puri case.

Talking about her career, Rakhi Sawant will next be seen in a web series titled Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn.