Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat Says He Can Return To Work But Not Bigg Boss As It Is Strenuous

Raqesh Bapat had entered Bigg Boss 15 house as wild card entrant. However, the actor suddently opted out of the show two weeks ago due to medical issues. He is better now and is still taking treatment for kidney stones. Although he said that he can take up work, he added that he won't do Bigg Boss as it is strenuous, which is not permitted for him right now due to his current health situation.

The actor told TOI that Bigg Boss OTT makers wanted him to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 from the beginning, but due to work commitments it wasn't possible. He added that fans too sent him messages as they wanted to see him in the house and, hence, he went in. However, health issues cropped up which led to his sudden exit.

Raqesh revealed that he had a similar kidney stones issue five years ago and was immediately rushed for tests. He said that there is still slight inflammation and he is getting it checked regularly and taking a lot of precautions.

About getting back to work, he said, "I can return to work, but Bigg Boss is 24 hours of strenuous work, which isn't permitted for me right now. The house is not an easy place and with my current health situation, returning back wasn't possible. I'm finishing some other pending shoots and my producers have been understanding enough to make the entire process less taxing on my health."

Raqesh and Shamita's special connection in Bigg Boss OTT made makers get the actor on board. Post Raqesh's exit, Shamita too exited the house due to medical issues. It is being said that she will soon enter the house. Even Shamita's mother assured fans that she will re-enter the house.

When asked Raqesh about Shamita, he said, "I'm looking forward to seeing her back in the season and I know she has it in her to bring the trophy home!"