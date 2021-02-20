Rashami Desai On Her Previous Failed Relationships: It Was A Tough Time

Rashami Desai is one of the most bankable actors in the TV industry and has garnered immense fan-following over the years. However, the actor has had it difficult when it came to her personal life. Rashami had tied the knot with ex-husband and actor Nandish Sandhu in the year 2012 but the couple went on to separate in the year 2016. The actor had found love again in TV actor Arhaan Khan who was also her co-contestant in Bigg Boss 13 but the couple called it quits after Rashami got to know about the latter's previous marriage from which he also had a child. Now, the actor spoke about dealing with the turbulent times which came when her relationships fell apart.

Rashami Desai revealed that during her divorce from Nandish Sandhu, she was shaken badly. The actor further said that she found it better to move out of it. Speaking to ETimes about the same, the Uttaran actor revealed, "The first time out (marriage), I was shaken up very badly. I had got involved and taken a big step (marriage) in my life rather quickly. But I soon realized that it was better to move out of it. And I came out of my marriage very respectfully." Rashami also went on to say that if two people continue to stay in a relationship despite not getting along, they get suppressed and it also hinders their growth.

Rashami Desai also spoke about her split with Arhaan Khan after knowing about his previous marriage and child. She called it a tough time as she did not know what step to take further. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor expressed her gratitude for megastar Salman Khan who had helped her during this phase. On this, the actor said, "It was a tough time no doubt as I wondered what to do next which is natural if one's support system comes crashing down. One then doesn't have the clarity ahead; the future plans lie dashed to the ground. I felt I was in a place where most people looked at their advantage. But if it hadn't been for Salman Khan Sir and a few friends, I would have been in a bad state. A lot of people may have had their judgment or perception about me and I have no complaints about that."

For the unversed, Salman Khan had revealed to Rashami about Arhaan's previous marriage and his child on Bigg Boss 13. The host had also confronted Arhaan on keeping the details about his marriage and child hid from Rashami. The actor had been a strong support system for Rashami when she was left devastated with this revelation.