RIP Milkha Singh: Hina Khan To Surbhi Jyoti, TV Celebs Mourn The Flying Sikh’s Demise

Legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh passed away on June 18, 2021, due to COVID-19 complications. He was 91 and breathed his last on Friday night in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the PGIMER Hospital in Chandigarh. Let us tell you that his wife Nirmal had also passed away five days ago due to Coronavirus complications.

Milkha Singh was fondly known as 'The Flying Sikh'. He had won several medals for the country. His demise indeed left the entire country shattered. TV celebrities like Hina Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Karanvir Bohra and others mourned his demise on their social media handles.

Hina Khan shared a picture of Milkha Singh on her Instagram story. She wrote, "Rest In Peace Legend. Om Shanti #RIPMilkhaSinghJi."

Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Jyoti took to Twitter and shared a vintage picture of the late athlete. She wrote, "Flying Sikh is no more. You were one of your kind. Rest in peace our hero #MilkhaSingh."

Flying Sikh is no more. You were one of your kind. Rest in peace our hero 🙏🏻#MilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/HIFQkoJkNQ — Surbhi Jyoti (@SurbhiJtweets) June 18, 2021

Nandish Singh Sandhu too tweeted, "That's how we will always remember you legend. Satnam Sri Waheguru. R.I.P. THE FLYING SIKH. #MilkhaSingh #TheFlyingSikh."

Karanvir Bohra shared an old video of Milkha Singh on Instagram and captioned it as, "Rest in peace legend #milkhasingh." Vindu Dara Singh tweeted, "Pride of India the ever smiling full of life #MilkhaSingh ji You will live on as legends never die ! #RIP."

Pride of India the ever smiling full of life #MilkhaSingh ji You will live on as legends never die ! #RIP pic.twitter.com/nLRCPy8VNY — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) June 19, 2021

For the unversed, director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra had made a biopic on Milkha Singh's life titled Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film featured Farhan Akhtar in the lead role, while Sonam Kapoor in a supporting character.

May his soul rest in peace!