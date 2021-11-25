Rubina Dilaik, Erica Fernandes, Rahul Vaidya & Other TV Celebs’ Best Pics From Their Maldives Vacay In 2021
The Indian TV industry has witnessed a lot of ups and downs in a couple of years. In 2020, all the people were dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the year 2021 has given us a sigh of relief. Talking about the TV industry, several shows went off-air, and many new shows have been introduced to the audience.
Not only professional but TV celebs also experienced several changes in their personal lives. In 2021, several renowned TV celebs got married. Whereas, many of them didn't miss any chance to cherish their free time by going on an exotic vacation to the Maldives. Yes, Maldives has now become a favourite holiday destination amongst many celebs. Hence, by the end of 2021, let's have a look at the best pictures of TV celebs who went to the Maldives for vacation.
Bollywood Celebs Who Became Parents In 2021: Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor & Others Got A Reason To Cheer!
Best Bollywood Actresses Of 2021: From Kriti Sanon To Kiara Advani, Ladies Who Won Our Hearts
Rubina Dilaik
Bigg Boss 14 winner and TV actress Rubina Dilaik loves the beach and her pictures from the Maldives prove the same. This picture of Rubina from the Maldives is indeed setting the internet on fire. Rubina has a perfect body for bikini wear.
Erica Fernandes
Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi star Erica Fernandes loves to travel and the Maldives is her favourite holiday destination. In 2021, she had visited the Maldives to chill and her pictures from the vacay are nothing but a treat to watch.
Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married in July 2021. Despite having a busy schedule, the couple managed to visit the Maldives to celebrate Rahul's birthday. Their lovey-dovey moments are too cute to miss.
Karan Singh Grover, Rithvik Dhanjani And Siddharth Nigam
Not only girls, but hot hunks of the TV industry are loving the Maldives a lot. Karan Singh Grover had gone with his wife Bipasha Basu to the island and his picture having a sunbath is too to handle. On the other hand, Rithvik Dhanjani's cycling moment and Siddharth Nigam's shirtless picture generate heat on the internet.
Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan
Aamna Sharif recently visited the Maldives for vacation and her super-hot picture in pink bikini is the best one from her exotic holiday gallery. On the other hand, diva Hina Khan never leaves any stone unturned to make the Maldives more beautiful with her appearance.
Shiny Doshi, Surbhi Chandna And Surbhi Jyoti
Shiny Doshi got married to her boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani this year. She had gone for the honeymoon in the Maldives. Her picture in a grey monokini is amazing. On the other hand, Surbhi Chandna and Surbhi Jyoti were also in the Maldives this year to chill.
Anita Hassanandani
Have a look at the beautiful family moment of Anita Hassanandani, in which the actress can be seen smiling with her husband Rohit Reddy and newborn son, Aaravv.