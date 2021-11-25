Rubina Dilaik, Erica Fernandes, Rahul Vaidya & Other TV Celebs’ Best Pics From Their Maldives Vacay In 2021

Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 winner and TV actress Rubina Dilaik loves the beach and her pictures from the Maldives prove the same. This picture of Rubina from the Maldives is indeed setting the internet on fire. Rubina has a perfect body for bikini wear.

Erica Fernandes

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi star Erica Fernandes loves to travel and the Maldives is her favourite holiday destination. In 2021, she had visited the Maldives to chill and her pictures from the vacay are nothing but a treat to watch.

Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married in July 2021. Despite having a busy schedule, the couple managed to visit the Maldives to celebrate Rahul's birthday. Their lovey-dovey moments are too cute to miss.

Karan Singh Grover, Rithvik Dhanjani And Siddharth Nigam

Not only girls, but hot hunks of the TV industry are loving the Maldives a lot. Karan Singh Grover had gone with his wife Bipasha Basu to the island and his picture having a sunbath is too to handle. On the other hand, Rithvik Dhanjani's cycling moment and Siddharth Nigam's shirtless picture generate heat on the internet.

Aamna Sharif And Hina Khan

Aamna Sharif recently visited the Maldives for vacation and her super-hot picture in pink bikini is the best one from her exotic holiday gallery. On the other hand, diva Hina Khan never leaves any stone unturned to make the Maldives more beautiful with her appearance.

Shiny Doshi, Surbhi Chandna And Surbhi Jyoti

Shiny Doshi got married to her boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani this year. She had gone for the honeymoon in the Maldives. Her picture in a grey monokini is amazing. On the other hand, Surbhi Chandna and Surbhi Jyoti were also in the Maldives this year to chill.

Anita Hassanandani

Have a look at the beautiful family moment of Anita Hassanandani, in which the actress can be seen smiling with her husband Rohit Reddy and newborn son, Aaravv.