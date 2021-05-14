Rubina Dilaik Shares Her Health Update During Battle With COVID-19, Says She Is 70 Per Cent Recovered

Television actress Rubina Dilaik is currently under home quarantine at her hometown in Shimla wherein she is recovering from COVID-19. However, her fans had been concerned about her health for quite some time now. It seems now that they need not worry as the actress shared a positive health update about herself in her recent social media post.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner shared a video wherein she can be seen hale and hearty while sporting a red kurta. Rubina begins the video by stating that she has recovered 70 per cent. She offered her gratitude to her fans for their prayers and wishes for her speedy recovery.

Also Read: Abhinav Shukla's Mother-In-Law Has A Sweet Message For Him, Assures Him Of Rubina Dilaik's Well-Being

The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress also added that she saw the love that her fans showered on her on social media. She credited her fans' prayers for her quick recovery. Furthermore, the actress thanked her parents, friends and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, for taking care of her and checking up on her during this phase. She ended the video by once again thanking her fans and extending them wishes for Eid. Her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rahul Mahajan commented on the post stating, "Get well my friend and start shouting and screaming." Take a look at her post.

Earlier Rubina's mother Shakuntala Dilaik had the sweetest message for her son-in-law Abhinav Shukla. She wished Abhinav for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and asked him to focus on the game and not worry about his wife. She assured him that Rubina was being taken well care of by them. The Choti Bahu actress' fans were overjoyed by hearing this assurance from her mother.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli Shares Pictures With Abhinav Shukla; Rubina Dilaik Has This To Say

During the first week of May, Rubina took to her social media handle to inform her fans of her testing positive for COVID-19. The actress had stated, "I always look out for silver lining!! I will now be eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested Positive! Home quarantined for 17 days! Whosoever has come in contact with me over the past 5/7 days, plz get yourself tested."

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik recently made a comeback on her popular show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Fans have been loving her stint as Saumya again on the show. She also featured in hit music videos like 'Marjaneya' and 'Galat.'