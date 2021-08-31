Rubina Dilaik Shares The First Intriguing Poster Of Her Debut Film Ardh

Rubina Dilaik has sent all her fans into a frenzy as she shared the poster of her debut Bollywood film Ardh. The actress has also started shooting for the same as was hinted on the poster too. The film will be helmed by music composer Palash Muchhal.

Talking about the poster, Rubina Dilaik can be seen sporting a yellow saree with her hair tied with a Gajra. The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress can be seen standing with her back facing the camera. Silhouettes of the city of Mumbai can be seen on the backdrop of the poster.

One can see the Mumbai Central station, Taj Hotel, Gateway Of India and Marine Lines in the poster that constitute some famous landmarks in the city of Mumbai. The poster looks intriguing to the core and may have got the fans curious about Rubina Dilaik's role in the same. She captioned the same stating, "New Beginnings." Take a look at the poster.

The movie will also star Hiten Tejwani, Rajpal Yadav and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the lead roles. Singers Asees Kaur and Vishal Mishra along with Rubina Dilaik's Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu congratulated her on this new endeavour. Her fans were also left super excited with the poster reveal. One can also get Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi vibes with the poster.

Palash Muchhal had earlier revealed a caricature poster of the film that showed an animated face wherein one half of the face resembles a man and the other a woman. The music composer also shared an update on his social media wherein ace singer Sonu Nigam had recorded a track for the film. The movie will also mark the directorial debut of Palash.

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik is still riding high with the success of her recently released music video 'Bheeg Jaunga.' The track was crooned by Stebin Ben who also featured in the song alongside Rubina. It has already reached 16 million views on Youtube and fans have been praising the actress' chemistry with Stebin in the same. She was also seen in the music video 'Tumse Pyaar Hai' alongside her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla.