Rubina Dilaik Reveals Her Biggest Regret On Bigg Boss 14 & It's Related To Abhinav Shukla's Unfair Elimination

Rubina Dilaik's Bigg Boss 14 participation came as surprise for fans. The actress managed not only managed to impress her fans but also other viewers with her game and 'boss lady' attitude. She won the trophy beating Rahul Vaidya, who also had huge army of fans! In the same season, her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla had participated. However, he got eliminated after 130 days of his stay in the house. Fans were extremely upset with his elimination as he too had impressed fans by playing the game genuinely.

Now, Rubina has revealed what she regrets the most on Bigg Boss 14 and it is linked to Abhinav's unfair elimination. She took to her Instagram account and shared a not that had a caption, "Had an epiphany! This REMAINS my biggest REGRET!"



She wrote, "I have been asked so many times, what was that one thing you regret doing or not doing in BB14 House!! Then I didn't have a clarity of thoughts, had mixed emotions and was overwhelmed with so much happening!"

It has to be recalled that Abhinav's elimination was decided by the connections (family members and friends of contestants), who had entered the house. Rubina further wrote, "Now when I look back, and one thing that hits me hard is the visual of the day ABHINAV was eliminated! Fate of His BB14 journey was handed over to bunch of "less competent" members who were not even in the race, and had ULTERIOR motive and I didn't even PROTEST!"

She concluded by writing, "I was so soaked up in the pain and anguish that I couldn't see it for what it was... I wish I had WALKED OUT with him for his UNFAIR Elimination (NOT by Bigg Boss) by them who could not Justify their own journy and existence on the Show..."

Abhinav too responded to Rubhina's post. He commented that Rubina won the show because she didn't give up. Nikki Tamboli, Gautam Hegde and Shardul Pandit too responded to her post.