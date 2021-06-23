Sahil Uppal On Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Leap & 360-Degree Change In His Character Post Reincarnation (Exclusive)

Actor Sahil Uppal spoke to Filmibeat about the leap and reincarnation story in his Colors show Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, which began on Monday, June 21.

"There will be a 360-degree change in my character post reincarnation. Omkar will no longer be a rich masochist who treats women very poorly. Instead, he will now appear like a middle-class college kid with dreams in his eyes, and the oppressed Mayura (Riya Sharma) assumes a wealthy girl avatar in the new love story."

Sahil asked us to speak to the producer (Parin Multimedia) and the channel when asked about the upcoming time slot change (from 9 pm to 10.30 pm), necessitated due to the portrayal of excessive domestic violence in primetime shows.

"I doubt we will retread the same path as we are embarking on a new plot trajectory going ahead. We did get a lot of hate mail back then. Still, I stand by our former story, for domestic violence is a reality; we all have heard such horror tales in our extended families. It is not that we have glorified the perpetrator as well," added Sahil, who has earlier done shows like Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Exclusive: Nikita Rawal On Bold OTT Content And Why She Has Declined Such Offers

He further has no issues with TV leaps and reincarnations, "For it gives the show a new story providing relief to the audience, which is also always suitable for us tube actors who have to keep doing the same stuff for months and years at end."

Pooja Banerjee On Kumkum Bhagya Leap: There Will Be Many Changes To My Character In Her Avatar 2.0 (Exclusive)

He added, "First, I had a lot of intense scenes that I could deliver with elan courtesy of my writers and director, I am glad I don't have to play the dark shade anymore, for it was taking a toll. I still remember the scene where I had to strike Riya. I was an emotional wreck wondering how can someone be nasty?"

While concluding, Sahil said, "I have had a good journey over the past 200-odd episodes of Pinjara for being a male lead show; it gave me a lot to do. Plus, since there were fewer characters around, the responsibility around both of us (me and Riya) went much higher."