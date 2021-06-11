Pooja Banerjee On Kumkum Bhagya Leap: There Will Be Many Changes To My Character In Her Avatar 2.0 (Exclusive)

Pooja Banerjee is looking forward to the upcoming leap in her Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya. In a chat with Filmibeat, Pooja revealed, "The creative team has assured me that it will come out very well. There will be many changes to my character. You can call it her 2.0 avatar."

The actress had replaced Naina Singh last year as Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya's (Sriti Jha) daughter Rhea Mehra. "I never analyse my offers i.e. whether my character is fresh or has been there from the start. I should like what I am doing. Period," she said.

"I love that Rhea is no typical goody-goody gal. She has many layers and mood swings. Yet I had to be

careful not to go overboard, for she is still the daughter of Abhi and Pragya," added Pooja who has

earlier been seen in shows like Nagarjuna - Ek Yoddha and Dil Hi Toh Hai.

Upon being asked on how her bonding is with her co-stars, Pooja revealed, "Unfortunately, since I came onboard during the pandemic, I have not yet had the time to gel with others. When I first started; I was only bothered about taking care of myself. But luckily, our production house Balaji Telefilms takes social distancing very seriously. They call us to set only when our sequences are there."

When asked about the constant fan war between Abhi-Pragya and Dusri Pidhi (Rhea and sister

Prachi essayed by Mugdha Chaphekar), she says it would be unfair to mix apples with oranges. The

former is the soul of Kumkum Bhagya. Yet, I would say that with the daughter growing up, their

romance, which is the leitmotif of any show should be given more prominence."

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Actress Shubhangi Atre Pens A Sweet Note For Husband Peeyush On Their Wedding Anniversary

Pooja is looking forward to the Kumkum Bhagya unit returning to Mumbai. They had moved to Goa to beat the Coronavirus lockdown in Maximum City. "I am so missing my bed and my car. But now, with most of the cast getting the vax (vaccination), I soon hope to mix with all my stars."

Unlike others, Pooja Banerjee has no qualms about playing grayish characters. She had impressed one and all with her performance as Nivedita Basu Sengupta in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. "Next, I would like to return to the positive lead groove. An actor should be willing to try all kinds of roles."

After Casino (Zee 5) and three seasons of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, she is also open to more juicy web

projects. "I am among the few actors who have been successfully able to juggle both OTT and TV. Even in Kumkum Bhagya, I have brought particular web elements like natural acting as far as possible."