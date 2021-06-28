    For Quick Alerts
      Shehnaaz Gill Fans Can't Keep Calm As She Gets Clicked By Ace Photographer Dabboo Ratnani

      Shehnaaz Gill, who is a known face in Punjabi industry, became a household name with her Bigg Boss 13 stint and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress has come a long way since then and there is no looking back. Apart from being a part of a few music videos which became superhits, she achieved another milestone in her career by bagging a film with Diljit Dosanjh. And now, she is being clicked by none other than ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani, who has photographed many popular celebrities.

      Shehnaaz Gill

      Dabboo Ratnani and a paparazzo took to their social media accounts and shared the behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot. Fans are super excited to see the outcome of the photoshoot and are also all praise for the Punjabi actress and singer. Take a look at a few comments.

      @Sanakicooler: Stunning! Intelligent! Independent! Self made! Woohoo! Getting photo shoot with Daboo is not everyone 's cup of tea! More power to this gorgeous girl ❤️#ShehnaazGiII #shehnaazians.
      @ugstarshine: Yes we r supercharged... Shehnaaz is looking stunning... eagerly waiting for the final outcome. #ShehnaazGiII.

      @Aishakapoorrr: We're all excited and have become super active to hype the much awaited success we all prayed for and she worked hard for🧿✨💖👑 #ShehnaazGill @ishehnaaz_gill.

      @RavinderHira: OMG 😱 looking so beautiful killer look 🔥super excited for full photo shoot can't wait this is the super best collab 😍😍😍😍#ShehnaazGill 📸 #DabbooRatnani.

      @Radhika_Kh: One of the best photographer's in the Bolly Industry, it's The Dream. Couldn't be more happy & proud of you sweetheart ♥️ Stunning Shehnaaz Gill.

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Read more about: shehnaaz gill dabboo ratnani
