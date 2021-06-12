Erica Fernandes, Nia Sharma To Shehnaaz Gill & Jennifer Winget, Here Are Top 20 Most Desirable Women On TV

Erica Fernandes Tops Most Desirable Women On TV

When asked Erica as to how she feels to be voted as Most Desirable Woman on TV 2020, she said, "It feels like life has come full circle. I started my career with Times Fresh Face contest in 2010, the Femina Miss India pageant happened two years later, and now I've topped the Times Most Desirable Woman on TV in 2020. Honestly, it still feels a little unbelievable, but I want to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey." When mentioned that most of them wanted to know if Erica is dating, she said that currently, she is not seeing anyone.

Nia, Jasmin, Surbhi Chandna & Jennifer

The Naagin actresses Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Surbhi Chandna have bagged the second, third and fourth places in the Most Desirable Women on TV 2020 list. Jennifer Winget, who is known for her classy fashion sense, has managed to bag the fifth place in the list.

Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti & Nikki

The other two Naagin actresses Karishma Tanna and Surbhi Jyoti, who are stylish actresses in the telly town, have grabbed the sixth and seventh places in the list while Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli, who managed to keep the audience entertained with her histrionics and is known for cool fashion choices, has bagged the eight place in the list.

Shivangi & Rubina

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi, who is known for her acting chops, has bagged the ninth place while Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, who is known as the ‘boss lady' as she is known for her strong opinions and sassy demeanour and is currently seen in Colors show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has managed to bag the 10th place in the Most Desirable Women on TV 2020 list.

Shehnaaz & Nimrit

Shehnaaz Gill, who is known for her cute antics and amazing transformation, has been in the news ever since she entered Bigg Boss 13. She has been in the news for her link-up with her co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The actress, who is super busy with many projects, has bagged the 11th spot, while Choti Sarrdaarni actress Nimrit Ahluwalia, who is known for her sartorial choices, is at the 12th place on the list.

Avneet, Shraddha, Pavitra & Avika

Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga's bubbly actress Avneet Kaur, who has been linked to her co-star Siddharth Nigam, is at the 13th place, while Kundali Bhagya's stylish actress Shraddha Arya has bagged the 14th followed by Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Punia and Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor at 15th and 16th places, respectively.

Himanshi, Arushi, Divya & Priyamvada

Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khuranna, who has been in the news for her relationship with her co-contestant Asim Riaz, has grabbed the 17th place, while Roadies Revolution‘s Arushi Chawla is at the 18th place.

Ace of Space 1 winner Divya Agarwal, who has been in the news for her bold fashion and is dating her co-contestant Varun Sood, is at the 19th place while Splitsvilla 12 winner and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Priyamvada Kant has managed to bag 20th place in the list.