Shehnaaz Gill Is Chandigarh’s Most Desirable Woman; Says 'The Most Desirable Man In My Opinion Is Sidharth'

Shehnaaz Gill Is Chandigarh’s Most Desirable Woman

When asked about her opinion about what makes her desirable, she told TOI, "From number four to number one spot is because I am real and present the real side of me to the world. People connect with real people. In my opinion, unique personality makes for a desirable trait. That is desirable because people want to be like that person."

‘The Most Desirable Man In My Opinion Is Sidharth Shukla’

She feels that the qualities like being considerate, loyal, caring, protective and honest attract her in a man and she finds such men desirable, when asked is there anyone who comes to her mind who possesses such traits, she said, "Yes, there is. The most desirable man in my opinion is Sidharth Shukla and among women, I think of myself as being desirable."

Actress Thanks Everyone For Their Support

The actress also thanked everyone for their love and tweeted, "Thank you for making me Chandigarh's most desirable woman of 2020 ♥️ ♥️ This is truly and solely because of the support of you all. 🙏 A big thank you once again."

Fans Congratulate Shehnaaz

Ever since Shehnaaz was tagged ‘Chandigarh's Most Desirable Woman', fans have been congratulating her and trending the same on social media. Take a look at a few tweets!

ShehnaazGill OFFICIAL FC: Congratulations @ishehnaaz_gill For Becoming Most Desirable Women Of Chandigarh 2020' You're The No1 As Always & As Your Fans We are Proud Of You Keep Shining and Giving Us Spicy Content. #MostDesirableWomanShehnaaz.

Fans Trend ‘#MostDesirableWomanShehnaaz’ On Twitter

@HishamSidnaaz17: Congratulations and you have come a long way and you really deserved most desirable women of Chandigarh in 2020 and may you get success in life and all the best for your upcoming projects ☺️❤️❤️🥰 #MostDesirableWomanShehnaaz #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz.

Nidhi Hurt: It's proud movement for all of us. She is the most desirable women and become the no1 star.#MostDesirableWomanShehnaaz.

Nazreen: Congratulations babu for most desirable women of 2020 😘😍❤❤ Allah aapko bhot sari success de. U deserve this and many more to come your way meri jaan 😘❤❤ #shehnaazgill