Shehnaaz Gill To Resume Shoot On October 7 To Shoot For Her Film Honsla Rakh's Song: Report

Shehnaaz Gill, who is grieving the loss of her dear friend Sidharth Shukla, after his untimely death, hasn't made any public appearances and stayed away from media glare. However, her fans have been extending their immense love and support to the actress by posting something or the other on social media. Shehnaaz's much-awaited Punjabi film Honsla Rakh's trailer and a song was released recently. The makers of the show have been waiting for the actress to shoot for a promotional song.

Since Shehnaaz had shut herself from outside world ever since Sidharth's demise (September 2), makers wondered if she would shoot the song. As per TOI report, the actress will be shooting with the unit on October 7.

It was said that the makers had planned to shoot the promotional song on September 15, but had to postpone the same as Shehnaaz was in no position to shoot. The makers were in touch with the actress' manager and hoped that she would contact them soon. It looks like they have finally managed to shoot the song with them.

Producer Diljit Thind was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I was constantly in touch with Shehnaaz's team and they regularly updated us about her. She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India depending on her visa."

He understands her situation and feels that it would have taken a lot of courage for her to agree to fulfil her professional commitment. He wishes that she gets back to normal work schedule for her own sanity.

Diljit Thind added, "She has been through a very difficult phase and is still grieving the loss. It must have taken a lot of courage for her to agree to fulfil her professional commitment. She is like family and that's the reason we don't wish to impose anything on her. I just want her to get back to her normal work schedule for her own sanity."

Honsla Rakh stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles along with Shehnaaz. The film will be released on October 15.