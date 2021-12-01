Shehnaaz Gill Visits Kids At An Orphanage In Amritsar; Fans Say They See Sidharth Shukla In Shehnaaz

Shehnaaz Gill, who was active on social media and interacted with her fans frequently, has been out of limelight and has been avoiding public appearances ever since the demise of best friend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. She was last seen promoting her film Honsla Rakh. Recently, was seen visiting an orphanage. Pictures and videos of Shehnaaz from her visit have gone viral on social media.

In a video, that has gone viral on social media, Shehnaaz is seen spending time with kids at an orphanage in Amritsar's Pingalwara area. In the video, she can be seen dressed in jeans, long boots and woollen wear and interacting and having some fun time with kids at the orphanage.

She looked relaxed and was in her usual chirpy self. It was heart-warming for her fans to see her back like this after a long time.

Paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a couple of pictures and captioned it as, "She steps put after a long time and was seen in a viral video. She visited an orphanage today in #pingalwara #amritsar where she was seen spending a good time with the kids there. #shehnaazgill ❤." He also shared a video and captioned it as, "Good to see her smiling #shehnaazgill ❤🙂."

Many of them who were happy to see Sana, said that Sidharth will be proud of her. A few of them even said that they can see Sidharth in Sana.

One of them wrote, "Beautiful soul❤️." A few others wrote, "God give her strength and success in nearing future in personal professional life,. Sid is always with her," "I can see Sidharth in Shehnaz now...." and "She is just on d way to be d second version of sidharth😮,"and "Sid will really proud of her ... And happy for her... His sana is so strong."

A user tweeted, "I have seen no star more down to earth than Sidharth and shehnaz. Dil se karte h jo karte h. I feel so happy to see her happy. Sidharth bhi kitna proud hoga na usse khush dekh kar. #SidharthShukla."