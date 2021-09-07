Sidharth Shukla Demise: Saqib Saleem Slams Media Coverage Of The Actor's Funeral, Calls Celebs Responsible

Sidharth Shukla's tragic and untimely demise on September 2 has left all his fans and entertainment fraternity in a state of shock and grief. The actor was cremated on September 3. However, many netizens were disappointed with the media coverage of the Balika Vadhu actor's funeral. Fans were especially angered by the paparazzi hounding Sidharth's family members and his close friend Shehnaaz Gill while they were on their way to the crematorium. Now actor Saqib Saleem also has voiced out his anger towards the same. He also blamed celebrities to some extent for the insensitive media coverage in today's times.

Taking to his social media handle, Saqib Saleem had shared a hard-hitting note in a now-deleted Instagram story. The Race 3 actor stated, "The last few days have been really hard on a lot of us. Though I didn't know Sidharth Shukla personally, somehow the loss seems personal. Such a young good looking man just gone suddenly .. can't even imagine what his family must be going through."

Saqib Saleem furthermore called out the paparazzi for crowding on Shehnaaz Gill's face for pictures while she was in a state of shock and grief. The Dobaara: See Your Evil actor further added, "I saw a video of Shehnaaz getting out of the car and hundreds of cameramen/photographers hounding her. Just for a second replace yourself with her."

The actor also went on to blame celebrities who according to him ignited the extreme paparazzi culture and insensitive reporting. Saqib Saleem went on to state, "We (actors) have created this circus. We give these photographers access to our lives. From telling them what time to go to the gym, to what restaurant we eat at. Telling them our flight schedules so that they can come and click a picture and put it out. They charge a fee to do that and we happily pay them. This has been going on for a while but what this has done is that it's made them look at us as an Instagram post. I am writing this to remind all of us life is beyond all of this. Life is about feelings, emotions, relationships."

Not only Saqib, many other celebs like Gauahar Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Kavita Kaushik and Kushal Tandon also slammed the media coverage of Sidharth Shukla's funeral. The late actor's family had recently released an official statement requesting for privacy to grieve peacefully. Sidharth Shukla is now survived by his mother and sisters.