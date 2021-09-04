Sidharth Shukla's Fans Hospitalised Following His Untimely Demise: Reports

Sidharth Shukla, the Television heartthrob died of a heart attack on September 2, Thursday. The Bigg Boss 13 winner's untimely demise left both his fans and television industry members, absolutely devastated. As per the latest reports, a few of Sidharth Shukla's fans have been hospitalised, after they fell unconscious due to the unbearable trauma.

The Sidharth Shukla fans clubs on Twitter and Instagram have revealed that most of the die-hard fans of the Balika Vadhu actor are in very bad states after the death news was revealed. The fans are currently trying to support each other emotionally, and have been reminding others that they will always remain Sidharth's family.

"Got to know few fans are unconscious and hospitalised. Please FAM take care of yourself it's easy to say but we all are in this together.Our Champ never want to see us in such state. Please requesting everyone to not do anything that will hurt him remember we are his Family 🙏," reads the posted by one of the Sidharth Shukla fan clubs, on Twitter.

The fans are also extremely worried about the condition of Sidharth Shukla's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, after her pictures and videos taken during the actor's last rites went viral on social media. The Sidnaaz fans took to the social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram and slammed the paparazzi for not respecting Shenaaz and Sidharth Shukla's family's privacy.

The television celebs too called out the paparazzi for the insensitive behaviour towards Sidharth Shukla's family members and Shenaaz Gill, on social media. Popular actors including Riddhima Pandit, Suyyash Rai, Puja Bannerjee and others slammed the media and requested to be sensitive, through their official pages.