Sidharth Shukla's Fans Trend 'Stop Using Sidharth Shukla' Against Exploiting His Memory Through Paid Tributes

Sidharth Shukla's tragic demise on September 2 due to a heart attack had left his fans and loved ones devastated. Ever since then, fans have been leaving no stone unturned to remember the actor. However, recently some celebrities have been paying their tribute to the actor by allegedly monetizing their videos and songs that have not gone down well with his fans. The Balika Vadhu actor's fans started trending 'Stop Using Sidharth Shukla' due to the same expressing their anguish.

Some of the tweets went on to take a jibe at Sidharth Shukla's close friend and rumoured ladylove Shehnaaz Gill's latest music video 'Tu Yaheen Hai'. However, the Honsla Rakh actress also got some support from her fans who went on to trend 'More Power To Shehnaaz.' Not only this, but some fans were also furious with actor-singer Amit Tandon's tribute for the Bigg Boss 13 winner with his rendition of the song 'Dil Ko Karaar Aya.' Reportedly, Tandon had earlier spoken against Sidharth many times during the latter's stint on Bigg Boss 13 to which fans found it 'hypocritical' of Amit to release a tribute video for the late actor now.

One of the fans took a dig at Amit Tandon and wrote, 'How shameful and pathetic it is to survive by encashing on someone's demise.. this should stop! Today it is Sidharth next it might be someone else's idol. Always remember life is unpredictable." While another fan stated, "he's a human, not your money minting machine. ppl like @amit_tandon0411 who hate him but want to earn money on his name. Pahle Kise se #SidharthShukla ke liye ek tweet bhi nai hote the but ab tribute pe tribute. shameless PPL." Take a look at some of these tweets.

How shameful and pathetic it is to survive by encashing on someone's demise.. this should stop! Today it is Sidharth next it might be someone else's idol.. Always remember life is unpredictable 🙏🏻..



STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA pic.twitter.com/fNErVOyqB4 — 𝐊🕊✨🧘🏻‍♀️| Sidharth ∞ ❤️ (@KLovesSid) October 30, 2021

he's a human, not your money minting machine. ppl like @amit_tandon0411 who h@te him but want to earn money on his name. Pahle Kise se #SidharthShukla ke liye ek tweet bhi nai hote the but ab tribute pe tribute. shameless PPL.



STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA — SIDHARTH SHUKLA FC ❤️ (@SidShukla_1) October 30, 2021

Hey @ishehnaaz_gill will you make a tribute video for your blood relations also when they will pass?

Will you update the thumbnail of 10M views in that MV for them also? Will other celebs will promote that video also like they did for #SidharthShukla?

STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA — Prem (SidHearts 💔) (@PremSha23719235) October 30, 2021

STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA ..to spread hatred

STOP USING him...for your engagement

STOP USING him ..to fulfill your agenda to belittle a girl who gave tribute in the best way possible

And finally stop using him to curse someone who you don't know about.

🙏

MORE POWER TO SHEHNAAZ — megha_shehnaazian✨ (@onlysanamatter1) October 30, 2021

Our #SidharthShukla might have Gone from our sight leaving millions of heart broken, but NEVER from our hearts. We just his fans will not let any random person use his name and projects for their own benefit.



STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA — सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ™🖤 (@Sid_ShuklaFC) October 30, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about Sidharth Shukla, his unfortunate demise had left all his fans and friends from the TV fraternity heartbroken. His friends from the Bollywood fraternity like Vidyut Jammwal and Varun Dhawan also remembered him. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor is considered to be one of the most popular winners of the show Bigg Boss and had garnered a mammoth fan-following after his impeccable stint on the show.