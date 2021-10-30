    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sidharth Shukla's Fans Trend 'Stop Using Sidharth Shukla' Against Exploiting His Memory Through Paid Tributes

      By
      |

      Sidharth Shukla's tragic demise on September 2 due to a heart attack had left his fans and loved ones devastated. Ever since then, fans have been leaving no stone unturned to remember the actor. However, recently some celebrities have been paying their tribute to the actor by allegedly monetizing their videos and songs that have not gone down well with his fans. The Balika Vadhu actor's fans started trending 'Stop Using Sidharth Shukla' due to the same expressing their anguish.

      Sidharth-Shukla

      Some of the tweets went on to take a jibe at Sidharth Shukla's close friend and rumoured ladylove Shehnaaz Gill's latest music video 'Tu Yaheen Hai'. However, the Honsla Rakh actress also got some support from her fans who went on to trend 'More Power To Shehnaaz.' Not only this, but some fans were also furious with actor-singer Amit Tandon's tribute for the Bigg Boss 13 winner with his rendition of the song 'Dil Ko Karaar Aya.' Reportedly, Tandon had earlier spoken against Sidharth many times during the latter's stint on Bigg Boss 13 to which fans found it 'hypocritical' of Amit to release a tribute video for the late actor now.

      Bigg Boss 15: Contestants Hail Bigg Boss 13 As The Best Season, Shower Praises On Shehnaaz GillBigg Boss 15: Contestants Hail Bigg Boss 13 As The Best Season, Shower Praises On Shehnaaz Gill

      Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Song Habit Has Been Originally Shot By Asim Riaz?Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Song Habit Has Been Originally Shot By Asim Riaz?

      One of the fans took a dig at Amit Tandon and wrote, 'How shameful and pathetic it is to survive by encashing on someone's demise.. this should stop! Today it is Sidharth next it might be someone else's idol. Always remember life is unpredictable." While another fan stated, "he's a human, not your money minting machine. ppl like @amit_tandon0411 who hate him but want to earn money on his name. Pahle Kise se #SidharthShukla ke liye ek tweet bhi nai hote the but ab tribute pe tribute. shameless PPL." Take a look at some of these tweets.

      Meanwhile, talking about Sidharth Shukla, his unfortunate demise had left all his fans and friends from the TV fraternity heartbroken. His friends from the Bollywood fraternity like Vidyut Jammwal and Varun Dhawan also remembered him. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor is considered to be one of the most popular winners of the show Bigg Boss and had garnered a mammoth fan-following after his impeccable stint on the show.

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 17:17 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 30, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X