Sidharth Shukla Wins Posthumous Award For His Stellar Performance In Broken But Beautiful 3
Sidharth
Shukla's
untimely
demise
left
his
fans,
friends
and
family
heartbroken.
Although
it
has
been
more
than
a
month
that
the
actor
is
no
more
with
us,
fans
are
keeping
him
alive
by
sharing
his
pictures,
videos
and
cherishing
every
moment
of
his
good
old
days.
Recently,
the
late
actor
was
honoured
with
posthumous
award
-
Adgully's
Editor
Choice
Popular
Actor
(Male)
In
Web-Originals
(Hindi/Regionals)
by
SCREENXX
for
his
amazing
performance
in
Broken
But
Beautiful
3.
The actor had played the role of the angry young man, Agastya Rao in Ekta Kapoor's show. The actor managed to impress everyone with his stellar performance. Fans, especially SidHearts are overwhelmed and are trending 'Congrats Sidharth Shukla' on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!
@Afrina41013706: His first award for his first OTT web series.. @sidharth_shukla.. CONGRATS SIDHARTH SHUKLA.
@ItsSakhshii: HE WON OUR SID WON ... :) CONGRATS SIDHARTH SHUKLA.
@DubaiSidhearts: King & his legacy both r trending!👑💫 #SidharthShukla | #BrokenButBeautiful3. CONGRATS SIDHARTH SHUKLA. Thank you for giving us so many legendary memories to cherish forever... but we r missing you badly too!🥺 Lots of Love Champ! Proud to have you in our lives @sidharth_shukla♥️💫.
Apocalypse: We don't have your words but we will take all the moments to celebrate you. I am sure you are watching us from and smiling n getting emotional. So are we @sidharth_shukla Bhai. CONGRATS SIDHARTH SHUKLA#SidharthShukla #Sidhearts.
SidNaaz: Congratulations my everything ❤️❤️ i know you getting my wishes in heaven. Love you so much CONGRATS SIDHARTH SHUKLA.
