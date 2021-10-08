Sidharth Shukla Wins Posthumous Award For His Stellar Performance In Broken But Beautiful 3

Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise left his fans, friends and family heartbroken. Although it has been more than a month that the actor is no more with us, fans are keeping him alive by sharing his pictures, videos and cherishing every moment of his good old days. Recently, the late actor was honoured with posthumous award - Adgully's Editor Choice Popular Actor (Male) In Web-Originals (Hindi/Regionals) by SCREENXX for his amazing performance in Broken But Beautiful 3.



The actor had played the role of the angry young man, Agastya Rao in Ekta Kapoor's show. The actor managed to impress everyone with his stellar performance. Fans, especially SidHearts are overwhelmed and are trending 'Congrats Sidharth Shukla' on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!

@Afrina41013706: His first award for his first OTT web series.. @sidharth_shukla.. CONGRATS SIDHARTH SHUKLA.

@ItsSakhshii: HE WON OUR SID WON ... :) CONGRATS SIDHARTH SHUKLA.

@DubaiSidhearts: King & his legacy both r trending!👑💫 #SidharthShukla | #BrokenButBeautiful3. CONGRATS SIDHARTH SHUKLA. Thank you for giving us so many legendary memories to cherish forever... but we r missing you badly too!🥺 Lots of Love Champ! Proud to have you in our lives @sidharth_shukla♥️💫.

Apocalypse: We don't have your words but we will take all the moments to celebrate you. I am sure you are watching us from and smiling n getting emotional. So are we @sidharth_shukla Bhai. CONGRATS SIDHARTH SHUKLA#SidharthShukla #Sidhearts.

Shehnaaz Gill Fans Trend #HonslaRakhShehnaaz As She Steps Out For First Time Post Sidharth's Demise (PICS)

Shehnaaz Gill's Honsla Rakh Co-Star Shares A Video With Her That Make Fans Go Aww

SidNaaz: Congratulations my everything ❤️❤️ i know you getting my wishes in heaven. Love you so much CONGRATS SIDHARTH SHUKLA.

(Social media posts are not edited)