Shehnaaz Gill Fans Trend #HonslaRakhShehnaaz As She Steps Out For First Time Post Sidharth's Demise (PICS)

Shehnaaz Gill Fans Trend #HonslaRakhShehnaaz

Her fans took to social media to support her and encouraged her to stay strong. They are also happy seeing her after more than a month and reassured the actress that they are always with her and started the trend, 'Honsla Rakh Shehnaaz Gill' on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!

Fans’ Tweets: Fans Happy To See Shehnaaz After Long Time

Sidnaaz (forever): She's back and so is the beat of my heart Our morning never ever looked this much good filled with happiness #ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakhWithShehnaaz #HonslaRakhShehnaaz #HonslaRakh.

Ashu (Honsla Rakh)

She's back and so is the beat of my heart Our morning never ever looked this much good filled with happiness #ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakhWithShehnaaz #HonslaRakhShehnaaz #HonslaRakh.

Shehnaaz Gill's Honsla Rakh Co-Star Shares A Video With Her That Make Fans Go Aww

Shehnaaz Gill's Stylist Says The Actress' Transformation Has Been A Milestone; Calls It Magical

Neha & Tejaswini

Neha Vyas: Sana baby all the courage and love to you! Tears of joy all the happiness #ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakhShehnaaz.

Tejaswini Karamarkar:#HonslaRakhShehnaaz ❤️ seeing her after a month!! Love & Strength to you dear sherni 💫.