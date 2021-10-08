Shehnaaz Gill Fans Trend #HonslaRakhShehnaaz As She Steps Out For First Time Post Sidharth's Demise (PICS)
Shehnaaz Gill hasn't made any public appearances and stayed away from media glare post her dear friend Sidharth Shukla's demise. Her fans have been extending their immense love and support to the actress by posting something or the other related to Shehnaaz on social media. The actress' much-awaited Punjabi film Honsla Rakh film that also stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role is all set to release this month and the trailer and a song was released recently. The makers of the show have been waiting for the actress to shoot for a promotional song. As per TOI report, Shehnaaz will be shooting the promotional song today (October 7).
As per reports doing the rounds on social media, Shehnaaz has finally stepped out of her house to fulfill her prior work commitments after about one month. She has apparently left for her film's shoot and travelled to an international location.
Her fans took to social media to support her and encouraged her to stay strong. They are also happy seeing her after more than a month and reassured the actress that they are always with her and started the trend, 'Honsla Rakh Shehnaaz Gill' on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!
Sidnaaz (forever): She's back and so is the beat of my heart Our morning never ever looked this much good filled with happiness #ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakhWithShehnaaz #HonslaRakhShehnaaz #HonslaRakh.
Neha Vyas: Sana baby all the courage and love to you! Tears of joy all the happiness #ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakhShehnaaz.
Tejaswini Karamarkar:#HonslaRakhShehnaaz ❤️ seeing her after a month!! Love & Strength to you dear sherni 💫.
