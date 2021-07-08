The Kapil Sharma Show’s Return To Television Is Reportedly Getting Postponed Due To This Reason?

Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show has received a lot of love from the fans. The popular comedy show has been one of the most-watched shows on the small screen and has enthralled the audience a lot. However, the show went off the air this year in February as host Kapil Sharma wanted to spend time with his wife Ginni Chatrath, who was expecting their second child.

However, Krushna Abhishek recently confirmed that the show is coming back with a new season. The team was hoping to start shooting in July or August. Fans all over were rejoicing at the news and had even started trending the show on social media. But now, it seems like there can be another delay.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Has Kapil Sharma Hiked His Fee Ahead Of His Show's Return?

According to a Bollywood Life report, the stars are asking for high remuneration and the makers are trying to come to a mutual agreement before they start rolling. Kapil Sharma and his entire team are asking a high amount on which the channel is not agreeing and this may result in the show getting postponed.

Some reports further suggest that the channel and producers are very considerate about the actors as they had reduced their fees earlier during the pandemic crisis. However, they are negotiating their fee and are waiting to come to a mutual decision.

The Kapil Sharma Show To Go On-Air Soon; Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh & Kiku Sharda Attend Creative Meeting

It must be noted that a few days back, Krushna Abhishek had posted a selfie with his team members Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda on social media. He had revealed in his post that they had their first meeting with creatives ahead of the show. The comedian wrote, “Gonna be back soon our first creative meeting so excited. New stuff coming soon. @tkssaudience @banijaygroup @bharti.laughterqueen @kikusharda (sic).”