The Kapil Sharma Show: Shahid Kapoor Pulls Kapil Sharma’s Leg After The Comedian Calls Himself ‘Gareeb’

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur grace the show as special guests. The actors join Kapil on the TKKS stage to promote their film Jersey on the popular show. In a promo released by the makers, we get a glimpse of the duo having a gala time with host Kapil and the team of comedians.



Kapil is seen joking about Mrunal coming back to him after asking him to look for a suitor for marriage. Sharma says, “Last time you had asked me to find a boy for you and you have come again. What do I make out of it?” The comedian’s remark makes Mrunal blush.

Kapil then razzes Shahid and says, “You shoot for 40-50 days. This gareeb aadmi only has this (hinting at his show).” The Kabir Singh star jokingly replies, “The day Kapil Sharma becomes poor, India will become one of the richest countries.” This is also accompanied with Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek coming on stage to make the actors laugh with their jokes.

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television

Check out the post below:

Dukhon ka hoga chakka jaam kyunki @shahidkapoor aur @mrunal0801 ke saath hasi se beetne waali hai humaari shaam! ♥️ Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/zaLB4082Xf — sonytv (@SonyTV) December 23, 2021

In the sneak peek, we even see Kapil reads out some hilarious comments left by netizens on the actors’ social media posts. Shahid and Mrunal couldn’t stop laughing hearing the messages. The actors will be seen having a great time on the show as the host engages them in his funny banter.