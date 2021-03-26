The Kapil Sharma Show To Be Back With New Season Soon; Kapil Invites New Actors And Writers

Sony TV's popular show The Kapil Sharma Show recently went off-air and there were many speculations that the show might go digital. However, the comedian has now announced about the new season. Yes, you read it right! The show is all set to return with a new season. Interestingly, the comedian has invited new actors and writers.

Kapil was quoted by IANS as saying, "I am excited and happy to welcome new talent - actors and writers on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment."

The show will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia. Nadeem Koreishi, CEO, SKTV said that they are trying every day to give the audience something new and exciting and this opportunity for additional cast and team members has the same objective.

Deepak Dhar, CEO and Founder of Banijay Asia said that they are looking forward to expanding their team, start afresh and entertaining the audience once again.

On the other hand, Krushna Abhishek, who is a part of the team (played the role of Sapna on the show), revealed that the team will be back in May with the new season. The actor also said that there will be a few new additions to the show.

Krushna was quoted by TOI as saying, "The show is returning to TV in May. We haven't finalised the date yet. Yes, there will be new things this time also. The set will go under a revamp. We will have a new set and there will be a few new additions also and I will give you good news about it soon."

The comedian-actor also said that he is missing the show a lot as they used to have a lot of fun and never realised how the entire day would pass so fast. He added that he and Kapil discussed a lot over the phone and both of them want the show to return soon. Krushna further added that he is also gearing up and excited that they will be doing the new season and new things.

For the uninitiated, apart from Krushna and Kapil, TKSS starred Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh.

(With IANS Inputs)

