Kapil Sharma To Shoot For Comedy Special In Dubai; Is The Kapil Sharma Show Shifting To Digital Platform?

Kapil Sharma, who is known as the king of comedy, has been entertaining the audiences on television with his popular show The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, the comedian will soon foray into digital platform. Recently, he had announced his digital debut with a funny video posted on his social media accounts. Fans are super excited to watch him on OTT platform. As per Pinkvilla report, the ace comedian will start shooting for the comedy special from April.

It is being said that Kapil, who is currently recovering from his back injury, will apparently be travelling to Dubai for his Netflix's show.

A source was quoted as saying, "Kapil has already begun working on his material for the show, and is doing regular reading sessions with his team. He is currently recovering from his back injury, and will be travelling to Dubai next month to shoot for the special which will feature his trademark comedy style."

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show went off air and the show's actors have moved on to other projects. Although there are reports that the show might be back after a short break, it was said that the show might be moved to digital platform.

When Kiku Sharda was asked about the same, he said that he has no idea about the same. The actor told Bollywoodlife, "This is news to me. I have not heard to this effect. I have not been in touch with channel people of late as the show is off air."

