TV Actor Vijay Kumar Arrested In Patna For Having Second Marriage Without Divorcing His First Wife

Vijay Kumar, who played the role of Tetar Singh in the Star Bharat show, Nimki Mukhiya has reportedly been arrested in Patna on a couple of serious charges. According to the IANS report, the TV actor is facing the charges of dowry harassment with his first wife and for having a second marriage without divorcing his first spouse.

An FIR was already registered against Vijay Kumar in 2020, and now the actor has been arrested in Naubatpur, Patna. The investigating officer of the Naubatpur Police Station, Brajesh Kumar Singh said that the actor was absconding ever since the FIR was registered against him.

While speaking about their investigation, the officer said, "We had learnt that Kumar came with a drama company to perform in an event in Naubatpur area of the district. Accordingly, we raided the place. Kumar, after seeing a police team approaching him, tried to flee from the venue but failed. We nabbed him." More details are awaited.

Talking about Vijay Kumar, the actor has acted in several TV shows and regional films. His show Nimki Mukhiya starred Bhumika Gurung, Abhishek Sharma, Indraneil Sengupta, Priyanshu Singh and many others in key roles.