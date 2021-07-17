Varun Sood On Much-Hyped 'Airport Kiss' With GF Divya Agarwal: I Don’t Know Why It Was Said To Be Strategy

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal are one of the adorable couple in the television industry, who do not shy away from flaunting their love life in public. It has to be recalled that while Varun Sood was leaving to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shooting in May, he had kissed his girlfriend at the airport. It might have been cute moment for the couple and their fans, but naysayers had a different take to it! As per the buzz, the said 'airport kiss' was a PR strategy to create some noise for the couple! Even Divya's act of holding a poster at his arrival was questioned by many.

Recently, Varun clarified about the same and wondered why it was called a strategy. He said that even if there were no cameras, they would have kissed as they don't shy away from showing their feelings.

Varun was quoted by IE as saying, "She came to drop me off at the airport. And even if there were no cameras, we would have kissed. That's how we are as people, who wouldn't shy away from showing our feelings. I don't know why it was said to be a strategy. As for the time when I came back, honestly, it was four in the morning. I didn't even expect anyone to be there."

Saying neither he nor Divya are coverage hungry, the actor-VJ said, "I am rather a person who likes my personal space. We have never planned anything like this with the media, I don't think I am smart enough to even do that."

Varun and Divya knew each other for a long time, but it was during their show Ace of Space, they spent time together on the sets and fell in love. The duo even reached finale together with Divya winning the trophy. Ever since then they are inseparable. The couple, who have been living together, are often seen sharing adorable pictures and videos on their social media accounts. They had even hosted a few reality series on MTV.