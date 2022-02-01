Bandini Fame Mrunal Jain Becomes Father To A Baby Boy, Actor Opens Up About Holding His Child

Bandini actor Mrunal Jain and his wife Sweetie Jain have welcomed their first child today (February 2). Mrunal opened up about embracing parenthood with TOI and said, “The feeling is yet to sink in. I still can’t believe that I am a father to a beautiful baby. I can’t express how I felt when I held him in my arms for the first time. It’s indescribable. It was a priceless moment. I had tears in my eyes. I just wanted him to sleep peacefully as I cradled him in my arms.”

He went on to add, “I also realised the pain a mother endures while giving birth to a child and my respect for Sweetie has grown manifold. I feel complete today and this will be one of the most beautiful phases in my life.”

The actor also revealed that they haven’t thought of a name yet and will wait for some time. However, he did share that they have a few names in mind but will zero in on one in a few days.

On being quizzed if he is prepared for sleepless nights and the nappy-changing routine, the actor said that he made a promise to his wife soon after he learnt that they were pregnant. “I told her that I would be the one taking care of our child’s needs, be it waking up in the middle of the night or changing his nappies. So, I am ready for everything that’s expected of me as a parent. He means the world to me,” he shared.