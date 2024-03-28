Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | THIS Actor Dismisses Rumours Of His Entry As Abhir In YRKKH: It Amazes Me…

Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
Update:
Produced
by
Rajan
Shahi's
Director's
Kut
Production,
Star
Plus'
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
been
entertaining
viewers
for
the
past
15
years.
Currently,
the
hit
show
revolves
around
the
fourth
generation
with
Samridhii
Shukla
and
Rohit
Purohit
essaying
the
main
protagonists
Abhira
and
Armaan
respectively.
CURRENT
TRACK
OF
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI
According
to
the
current
track
of
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
Dadisa
(Anita
Raj)
is
upset
with
Abhira
due
to
the
court
case.
Interestingly,
most
of
the
Poddar
family
members
are
supporting
Abhira
including
Armaan.
Also,
Ruhi
is
not
liking
the
closeness
between
AbhiMaan
and
is
trying
to
impress
Armaan
like
always.
To
make
the
long-running
family
drama
more
interesting
and
entertaining
for
the
loyal
fanbsae,
the
makers
often
introduces
new
twists
and
turns.
Amid
the
rumours
of
Rohit
(Shivam
Khajuria)
re-entry,
the
recent
reports
suggest
the
entry
of
Abhira
and
Ruhi's
brother
Abhir.
Earlier,
speculations
suggested
that
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
star
Raj
Anadkat
will
play
the
grown-up
Abhir,
the
latest
update
claimed
that
Mrunal
Thakur
has
been
finalised
to
essay
the
role
and
will
enter
soon.
WILL
MRUNAL
THAKUR
PLAY
ABHIR
IN
YEH
RISHTA
KYA
KEHLATA
HAI?
Well,
Mrunal
Jain
has
finally
reacted
to
the
reports
and
cleared
that
he's
not
doing
entering
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
as
Abhir.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Revealing
the
same,
he
told
ETimes,
"I
am
not
doing
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
I
am
working
on
something
else.
It
amazes
me
as
people
write
without
even
asking
or
cross-checking."
For
the
uninitiated,
Mrunal
Thakur
played
the
pivotal
role
of
Dr.
Kunal
Khera
in
YRKKH
back
in
2002.
In
the
same
year,
he
amicably
parted
ways
with
the
show
and
makers
after
his
track
ended.
Before
that,
he
was
also
seen
in
several
popular
shows
including
Bandini,
Hitler
Didi,
and
Uttaran
among
others.