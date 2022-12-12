Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet to Nakuul Mehta-Jankee: Celebs Who Embraced Parenthood After Over 8 Years Of Marriage

Rajesh Khattar And Vandana Sajnani

Rajesh Khattar and Vandana Sajnani tied the knot in 2008. The actor was earlier married to Neliima Azeem and his wedding with Vandana happened to be a second one. Interestingly, Rajesh and Vandana welcomed their first child together after 11 years of marriage. They were blessed with a baby boy and named him Yuvaan Khattar.

Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have been married since 2011. It was a traditional Bengali wedding for the couple and ever since then, they have been sharing mushy pics with each other. They were blessed with a baby girl in April this year and later announced their second pregnancy in August. Gurmeet and Debina welcomed their second daughter in November this year.

Apurva Agnihotri And Shilpa Saklani

Renowned couple Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani took the social media by a storm when they introduced their daughter Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri. The couple embraced parenthood after 18 years of their marriage. Sharing the news, Shilpa said, "I always had a dream to get married and become a mother to a little girl. However, we had to wait for 18 years to become parents. We wanted to be parents a long time ago, but it took a while and we are very happy today."

Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Parekh

Nakuul Mehta, who married Jankee Parekh in January 2012, became a proud father to a baby boy in February 2021, nine years post his wedding. Sharing the big news, Nakuul posted a pic of his, Jankee's and their son Sufi's hand and wrote, "February 3, 2021 This is Us. Grateful and sleepy in equal measure. *Ing: jank_ee & Him".

Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy

Anita Hassanandani tied the knot with Rohit Reddy in a grand wedding in Goa in 2013. They took the social media by a storm when they announced their pregnancy in 2020. Rohit and Anita welcomed a baby boy in February 2021 and announced the news with a beautiful pic on social media. They named their son Aaravv.

Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij

One of television's most adorable couples Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij tied the knot in November 2011. They have been treating fans with beautiful pics and winning hearts with their mushy romance. Jay and Mahhi were blessed with a baby girl Tara after 8 years of their marriage and they are often seen sharing beautiful pics of the little princess who is already a social media star.

Sharad Kelkar And Keerti Gaekwad

Sharad Kelkar and Keerti Gaekwad tied the knot in a traditional wedding in 2005. They welcomed their baby girl Kesha after nine years of their wedding in February 2014. Interestingly, Kesha's name is an amalgamation of Sharad and Keerti's names.