Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary To Welcome Second Child 4 Months After The Birth Of Their Daughter

Debina
Bonnerjee
and
Gurmeet
Choudhary
are
currently
on
cloud
nine
as
they
are
all
set
to
welcome
their
second
child
soon.
Let
us
tell
you,
the
couple
is
announcing
their
pregnancy
four
months
after
giving
birth
to
their
daughter
Lianna.
The
Ramayan
actress
took
to
Instagram
and
shared
an
adorable
picture
with
her
husband
Gurmeet
and
her
daughter.
In
the
photo,
Debina
can
be
seen
holding
sonography
images
of
their
to-be-born
baby.
Debina
Bonnerjee
captioned
the
post
as,
"Few
decisions
are
divinely
timed
and
nothing
can
change
that...this
is
one
such
blessing..coming
soon
to
complete
us.
#babyno2
#mommieagain
#ontheway
#pregnancydiaries
#daddyagain
#gurmeetchoudhary
#debinabonnerjee."
Well,
it
is
indeed
a
happy
moment
for
Debina
and
Gurmeet
fans
as
they
are
all
set
to
complete
their
new
family
member.
For
the
unversed,
in
an
interview
with
Bombay
Times,
Debina
had
said
that
she
faced
complications
during
her
first
pregnancy.
She
had
revealed
that
she
wanted
to
embrace
parenthood
five
years
ago.
For
the
unversed,
Debina
and
Gurmeet
were
blessed
with
a
baby
girl
on
April
3,
2022.
Yesterday
(August
15),
her
rice
eating
ceremony
was
held.
Well
now,
Debina's
post
is
going
viral
on
social
media,
and
their
fans
have
been
congratulating
the
couple
on
the
good
news!