Devoleena Wedding Video: Saathiya Star Gets Emotional As She Hugs Hubby While Flaunting Sindoor

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who became a household name after playing the role of Gopi Bahu in Star Plus' hit show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, surprised her fans by getting married on Wednesday (December 14).

Yesterday, the actress exchanged wedding vows with her boyfriend Shahnawaz Sheikh in a court marriage. Her close friends including Vishal Singh and Bhavini Purohit attended her wedding.

For the unversed, Shahnawaz is her gym trainer. After getting married, Devoleena treated fans with a few adorable snaps in which she's seen posing with her husband along with a heartfelt note.

Who Is Shahnawaz Sheikh? All You Need To Know About Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Husband

While congratulatory messages are currently in order for the couple ever since Devoleena posted the pictures on Instagram, a video is currently doing the rounds on social media in which the TV star can be seen getting emotional after getting hitched.

Take a look at the video below:

In the clip, Devoleena gets teary-eyed as she hugs Shahnawaz while flaunting sindoor. Well, the moment is indeed the most special one. Don't you agree?

Interestingly, the newly-married couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their families and close friends in Lonavala. For her special day, the actress opted for a red saree in which she looked simple yet beautiful.

When Gopi Bahu Aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee Got Brutally Trolled For Faking Engagement With Saathiya Co-Star

While no one had any idea about Devoleena's wedding, she surprised everyone by posting several pictures from her pre-wedding festivities on social media on Tuesday (December 13). Starting from haldi to mehendi ceremony, the TV star was seen beaming with joy in every single photo.

According to reportd, Devoleena and Shahnawaz are dating each other from the last three years. However, they were tight-lipped about their relationship till their wedding day. After begin together for a long time, they finally decided to take take their connection to the next level by getting married and both of them are currently enjoying the marital bliss.

On the career front, Devoleena was last seen as a challenger in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 15 and has been away from TV since then.