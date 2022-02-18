TMKOC’s Priya Ahuja Talks About Fluctuating TRPs; Reveals If Dayaben Or Nattu Kaka's Absence Affecting Show

Priya Ahuja, who played the role of Rita Reporter, was in the news for getting remarried to her husband Malav Rajda who's directing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Recently, in an interview with Times Of India, the actress spoke on why she isn't seen much on the show, about the show's fluctuating TRPs and if she is open for doing bold scenes on OTT platform!

On why she is not seen much on TMKOC, Priya said that her character was such that they couldn't show her with a baby bump. She added that she got pregnant three years ago, but she has been there in a few episodes in the past few months. Now that her son is two years old, she wants to get back to work. However, she added that she is looking out for meaty roles as she will be leaving her child for 12 hours at home.

She added that she neither told any casting agents (whom she knows) or any director or producer that she wants to do their shows, nor she has asked Asit Modi to take her back on the show. She said that although she has done 16 years of TV, she added that she would love to do a lot more on this medium.

Priya said that she is open to do movies and OTT shows. When asked if she is comfortable doing bold space of OTT, she said that she is an actor and she wouldn't have a problem. She also added that she doesn't have restrictions from her family's side.

Coming back to TMKOC, when asked about its fluctuating TRPs and if she feels that it has run its course, she said, "I have never understood the game of TRPs but I wouldn't agree that TMKOC has run its course. The TRPs might have fluctuated primarily because people are watching a lot of other things nowadays apart from just TV serials, and so then they don't watch the TV show at its scheduled time on national television; they tend to go to Apps and catch up on the shows that they missed at the appointed hour."

When asked of the absence of certain characters like Dayaben (played by Disha Vakani) and Nattu Kaka (was played by late actor Ghanshyam Nayak) or change of Sodhi and Dr Hathi have impacted the ratings, she concluded by saying, "Yes, there could be a certain section of the audience who are strictly loyal to the characters you mentioned. But I still think that the loyalty to TMKOC is high enough for a 90 per cent of its regular viewers to keep themselves abreast of the proceedings."