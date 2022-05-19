Divya Agarwal Approached For Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; Actress Turns It Down Because Of THIS Reason?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been hitting the headlines since a while now. Several celebrities have confirmed their participation and several others are still being approached by the makers to participate in the adventure-based reality show. It is being said that Ace of Space and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal was approached for Rohit Shetty hosted show.

Divya, who has her calendar packed and has been shuffling between numerous work commitments after her Bigg Boss OTT stint, had to turn down the offer due to date issues.

A source was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Divya was a perfect name for the makers as she has a daredevil attitude but her calendar was chalked out. Divya tried her best to make dates work out but her calendar was already full and it was impossible for her to take up the stunt based reality show."Meanwhile, Divya was praised for her recent web series Cartel. Her music video 'Bechari' with Karan Kundrra also garnered good hits on YouTube. Also, her recent release 'Nai Nai' with 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' singer Rico' has also been doing well on the charts.

Coming back to KKK 12, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Aneri Vajani and others have confirmed their participation. Apparently, host Rohit Shetty along with the contestants will soon fly to Cape Town, South Africa, to shoot for the show. Apparently, it will be approximately 55 days schedule- till mid-July.

