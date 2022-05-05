Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 CONFIRMED Contestants List: Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi & Others To Participate
Popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to go on floors soon. Of late, several celebrities' names have been doing the rounds regarding the participation. However, none had confirmed, but eventually, the celebrities have been confirming their participation in Rohit Shetty's adventure-based reality show that will be shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Take a look at the confirmed list of contestants who will be showing off their daredevil stunts on the show.
Rubina Dilaik
The first celebrity who confirmed the participation in the Colors' popular show is none other then, Colors own favourite girl- Rubina Dilaik. Earlier, the actress had refuted the reports. But recently, she confirmed her participation and revealed that she is excited to be a part of the show. Rubina was seen on Colors' Shakti- Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki and is the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Her name had been doing the rounds since last year. However, last year, her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla had participated and Rubina returned to Shakti and was busy with the show.
Chetna Pande
Recently, Ace of Space fame Chetna Pande confirmed her participation. Chetna said that she has been part of several reality shows, but Khatron Ke Khiladi is unlike any other show, and she is all set to go an extra mile to make a mark in this unexplored territory.
Rajiv Adatia
Rajiv Adatia, who was seen in Bigg Boss 15, will be seen showing off his adventurous skills in Rohit Shetty's show. The UK-based model, businessman and socil media influencer is excited to be a part of the show.
Shivangi Joshi
Recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi confirmed her participation. The actress said, "Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to be my first ever reality show and I am extremely excited for it. The show will be a good platform to overcome my fears and test my abilities. I am looking forward to meeting Rohit Shetty sir. I am sure he will bring a lot of motivation to me."
Mohit Malik
Mohit Malik confirmed his participation and said that he ended up as a finalist of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2015, but this time, he wants to win KKK 12 trophy.
Munawar Faruqui
It is also being said that Munawar Faruqui's team has approved the contract and the comedian will sign it once the Lock Upp finale airs on May 7.
Other Celebs
Other celebrities, who have apparently signed the dotted line are- Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha, Bigg Boss 15's Pratik Sehajpal and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi's Erica Fernandes.