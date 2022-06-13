Exclusive! Geetika Mehandru Gets Emotional; Says ‘Choti Sarrdaarni Has Changed Me Completely As An Individual’

Popular TV show Choti Sarrdaarni finally went off-air on June 10, 2022. The Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Mahir Pandhi-starrer won many hearts in its 3-year run on the small screen. The show also starred Anita Raaj, Geetika Mehandru, Gaurav Bajaj and many others in pivotal roles. Amidst all, actress Geetika Mehandru recently had a candid conversation with Filmibeat. The actress got emotional after the show was aired for the last time on TV on Friday. Let us tell you, she has indeed gained an immense love for her character Gini.

But as they say, all good things come to an end someday. Choti Sarrdaarni got wrapped up last week and the audience won't be able to see the telecast from today. Speaking on how the show has changed Geetika as a person, she said, "In these last years, I lived, I loved, I laughed, I cried, I grieved, I learned, I grew, I discovered, I healed. I gained independence and a better understanding of my emotions. I let go of things that weren't good for me. I broke bad habits. This show has changed me completely as an individual."

She further added, "I spent countless hours with my Choti Sarrdaarni family. Our Meetings post-lunch were my favourite. I will miss my fun time with Abhianshu Vohra, Adhik Mehta, Abhishek Jangra and our creative Jyoti Rajawat. Evening chanting with Anita Raaj ma'am, makeup ideas with Yuvleen, cutie Amandeep Kaur, favourite host Gaurav Bajaj, Avinesh Rekhi veerji and Dolly Mattoo you are still one of my favourites."

Geetika Mehandru thanked the entire team of Choti Sarrdaarni. "I'm going to miss you all. All I will say, I will live, I will love, I will laugh, I will cry, I will grieve, I will learn, I will grow, I will discover, I will heal. The journey will continue."

Talking about Geetika Mehandru, the actress will next be seen in Roohaniyat Season 2 starring Arjun Bijlani and Kanika Mann in the lead roles. The actress was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Jersey.