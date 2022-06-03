Exclusive! Naina Singh: Doing Daily Soap Isn't An Issue, Being Part Of Regressive Drama Is

Actress Naina Singh who shot to fame with the show Kumkum Bhagya is loved for her realistic acting skills and go-getter attitude. The actress who started her career in the entertainment industry with reality shows is now all set to showcase her acting prowess. Recently, in an exclusive interaction with Filmibeat, Naina expressed her love for the acting craft and shared her take over the comparison between TV and web space.

Talking about the kind of work she wants to accept, Naina Singh said, "I've been part of several reality shows; I had a chance to show the real me, and also showcase my dance skills. Although I've been part of television, I'm now looking to take up substantial roles that push me to further sharpen my craft."

The actress has been getting several offers for various projects, and she is looking for scripts that excite the actor in her. Naina also shared her take on the comparison between television and web mediums. The Splitsvilla 10 winner said, "The medium doesn't matter; the content does. Television isn't in any way 'less' than the web. It comes with wonderful benefits. And doing daily soap as an actor isn't an issue, but being part of the regressive drama is."

Well, Naina is very much clear with her thoughts and after seeing the kind of vision she has for her work, fans are excited to see what her next project will be about. Let us tell you, Naina Singh will be seen in the upcoming Hindi web film Mussoorie Boys.