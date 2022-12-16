Hina Khan REACTS To Break Up Rumours With Rocky Jaiswal: I'm very happy in my love life
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have been among the most talked about couples in Bollywood. The power couple has been dating each other for a long time and is often seen painting the town red with their mushy romance. From sharing pics from their vacations to posting love filled posts with each other, Hina and Rocky has always dish out major couple goals and are a treat to watch in one frame. However, Hina and Rocky's relationship made the headlines recently, after the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared a cryptic post. And now, the actress has finally cleared the air about her separations.
TV Star Hina Khan Shares Cryptic Note About Betrayal; Leaves Fans Tensed
Hina Khan’s Cryptic Post Dropped Hints About Her Break Up
Taking to her Instagram stories, Hina shared a post which read as, "Betrayal is the only truth that sticks". Sharing another quote on social media, she wrote, "Remember to forgive yourself for the blindness that put you in the path of those who betrayed you. Sometimes a good heart doesn't see the bad".
Hina Khan Dismisses Break Up Rumours With Rocky Jaiswal
During her recent interview, Hina Khan was quizzed about the break rumours and the actress dismissed the reports stating that everything is well in her love life. "Yeah! I did receive a lot of it as everything is okay, a lot of friends messaged me, a lot of them... Karishma Tanna... a lot of people messaged is everything okay, what is happening... So I said guys, it's a promotional story. Our friends will understand that na..... We are talking on personal dm, they would understand na that it is related to a promotional thing. Rest of them were really scared and there were some articles out that there's some breakup rumours and all that. But no, there's nothing like that touchwood. I'm very happy in my love life and God has been really really kind. So yeah, it happens what to do. I knew this will happen," he added.
Rocky Jaiswal Cleared The Air About Break Up
Earlier, Rocky Jaiswal had also dismissed the reports of their break up and shared a love filled picture with Hina. In the pic, Rocky and Hina were seen looking into each other's eyes by the beach side while enjoying the sunset. Rocky captioned the image as, "We Are One realhinakhan You are my Home".
