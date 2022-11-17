Karanvir Sharma Opens Up About His New Show Rabb Se Hai Dua: It's A New Concept & That Is Why Is Challenging..

Karanvir Sharma, who rose to fame with his performance as Shaurya in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, is one of the most loved actors on television. The Star Plus drama made the actor a household name and he has continued to receive immense love even after the show went off-air. Now, Karanvir is all set to make his much-awaited small-screen comeback with Rabb Se Hai Dua.

The actor has been cast opposite Aditi Sharma in the Zee TV show which also stars Ankit Raizada, Nishigandha Wad, and Melanie Nazareth in pivotal roles. In a recent interview with Telly Chakkar, Karanvir opened up about his new drama and said that it has everything from a good setup to a storyline along with performances and characters with depth. He confessed that all of these things make a complete package and that’s why he said yes to the show.

On being quizzed about his first reaction to the show’s concept, the actor said, “It is new and that is why it is challenging. When you look at the concepts of my show, initially, even I don’t get them at first look. But, as we go into the details, everything starts to make sense. You understand the point of view and there is reason and cause for everything.”

He went on to add, “When we talk about this show, there is something I am aware of. You are talking about another marriage, you are talking about something that happens in the real world, why it happens, and what actually happens, this was kind of new to me because I knew the culture superficially. Now, when I delve into it, I am still trying to understand it and our writers are brilliant. I think they have drafted it really well.”

Karanvir first foray into television was with 24 on Colors TV. He then went on to star in the SAB TV drama Mangalam Dangalam in 2018. The actor has also been a part of numerous films such as Sadda Adda, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Azhar, and Zid to name a few. He more recently appeared alongside Yami Gautam in A Thursday.