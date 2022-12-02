Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya Hilariously Hits Back At Trollers Who Fat-Shamed Her | Watch

Celebrities' lives aren't easy, as they constantly face criticism, be it for what they wear, their body shape, or their behavior. They immediately come under scrutiny. In one such instance, television actress Shraddha Arya was recently censored by social media users after she posted a reel video in which she appeared to have gained weight. The actress was brutally trolled by people for gaining weight. The Instagram reel video also featured Arya's co-star Ruhi Chaturvedi.

However, Shraddha Arya hilariously reacted to the trolls and hit back at those who made negative comments about her body and the way she looks now. The Kundali Bhagya actress in the video is seen wearing a short, body-fitting dress and recreating a trend of lip-syncing to international pop singer Meghan Trainor's single, Made You Look. The reel was not liked by many and ended up fat-shaming Arya.

In a counterattack after facing heavy criticism from trollers, Shraddha Arya shared an unmissable video where she is seen making silly faces and spitting at all those haters. The video certainly radiated her amusement by replying back to the hate senders. In the video clip, she is staring at her mobile screen as she scrolls down and reads the comments.

Check out the video below:-

Sharing the video, Sharddha, on the video, "Me Going Through The Comment Section Of My Post." While her caption read, "Itni Khushi." But there were fans who showed their support for the actress and praised her for giving a befitting reply to the haters online. Many asked to ignore such trolls, while multiple people liked how cutely she managed to handle all the online negativity and shaming. One fan wrote, "We all Saryans are with you always and ignore the negative comments because negative and bad people can say only bad thing but You are our Queen forever."

For those unaware, Shraddha Arya was brutally trolled for gaining weight after she posted a dance reel on her Instagram account. Her video received unpleasant comments from netizens, who also body shamed her. One wrote, "marriage ke bad sab badla badla dikh raha he," while another comment read, "arya aap itni moti achhi nahi lagti I suggest u to be slim as you were in the beginning of Kundali bhagya". "Moti hogai ho," read one comment, another wrote, "Shraddha elephant." "shadi ke side effect dikh raha hai," said another.

Shraddha Arya got married to a naval officer named Rahul Nagal last year in November and is currently having the best moments of her life.