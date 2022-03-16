Naagin 6's Simba Nagpal Talks About Long Shooting Hours; Says It Is Being Shot Like An OTT Show

Simba Nagpal garnered huge fan following post his Bigg Boss 15 stint. The actor is currently seen playing the role of Rishabh in Naagin 6. Fans are not only praising his performance, but are also loving his chemistry with his BB 15 co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash. Tejasswi and Simba is super busy shooting for Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show. The show is also getting good ratings on both BARC and Online TRP charts.

As per Times Of India report, Simba is shooting for over 20 hours a day, and recently due to hectic shooting schedules, the actor, reportedly, even fell sick. The actor spoke about the long shooting hours for the show and said that Naagin is being shot like a OTT show.

Simba was also all praise for his director Ranjan Singh Kumar and called him a perfectionist.

The actor was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Naagin is being shot like an OTT show would be. Our long shooting hours are because we aim at perfecting each shot, and shoot until we get it all right. The director, Ranjan Singh Kumar is a perfectionist, and is extremely passionate about his work. He knows what he wants, and is amazing at what he does."

Simba hopes that their work gets noticed on-screen. He concluded by saying, "We've all been working very hard on the sets, and hope that really reflects through the screens."

Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Her Holi Plan With Karan; Actress Looks HOT In Green Dress At Rang Barse Event

Did Tejasswi Prakash Let Go Of A Film Because She Was Committed To Ekta Kapoor's Show Naagin 6?

Well, as of now, yes, their performances are being praised by fans. The recent wedding and romantic moments of Simba and Tejasswi aka Rishab and Pratha were loved by fans and they were even seen expressing the same on Twitter by sharing screenshots and videos of a few scenes.