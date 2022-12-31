Tejasswi Prakash To Mouni Roy; A Look At Fees Charged By Naagin’s Lead Actresses In Each Season
Colors TV's popular fantasy series Naagin, produced by Ekta Kapoor, premiered in 2015 and featured Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan in the lead roles. The show turned out to be a huge success and several hit seasons of the supernatural drama have aired till now.
Currently, Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 is getting love from fans. The sixth season of Naagin premiered in February this year and has been faring well on the TRP charts.
Besides Tejasswi, the show also featured Simmba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal, and Mahek Chahal among others in pivotal roles.
After a successful run of almost a year, Naagin 6 is going to bid adieu to the viewers soon. As the current season is ending soon, let's look at the fees charged by the lead actresses of Naagin in each season.
Naagin 1 & 2
The first and second seasons of Naagin starred Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan in the lead roles of Shivanya/Shivangi and Shesha respectively. According to reports, Mouni took home Rs 2 lakh per episode while Adaa charged Rs 70,000 for each episode.
Naagin 3
Featuring Surbji Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani, Naagin 3 was aired in 2018-2019. While Surbhi's fee was said to be around Rs 60,000 per episode, Anita charged Rs 1.3 lakh for each episode. The season was a huge success.
Naagin 4
In December 2019, Naagin 4 premiered with a new title Naagin Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel with Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin. According to reports, Nia asked for Rs 40,000 for each episode, Jasmin took home Rs 25,000 per episode.
Naagin 5
Surbhi Chandna essayed the lead role of Bani in Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal. The popular actress reportedly charged Rs 50,000 per episode. Hina Khan also did a cameo in the series and charged Rs 1.5 lakh per episode.
Naagin 6
Currently, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is seen playing the lead role in Naagin 6. The TV diva is getting Rs 2 lakh per episode.