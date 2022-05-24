Naagin 6: Zeeshan On Overwhelming Response For His Role: I Feel Blessed; I'm What I'm Because Of The Fans

Naagin 6 has been one of the top shows on the TRP chart. Not just the show, the characters of the show are also ruling the hearts of the audience. One such character is Zeeshan Khan's role. Although he entered recently and plays the negative role in the show, fans have been showering love on him on social media. Not just tweets, they have been sharing fan arts and expressing their love to the actor.

Recently, Zeeshan spoke about the same and said that he feels blessed to get so much love from fans. He also added that what he is, is because of his fans.

Zeeshan was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I can't express how grateful I am for the kind of love I have been receiving, it's very overwhelming. I have wanted this kind of a role for a very long time and now that I have it, I feel blessed that I am able to do justice to the character. Even though my character is negative it has made place in the hearts of the audience in such a short span of time."He also thanked Ekta Kapoor for giving him the role in her show. Zeeshan concluded by saying, "Lastly, I just want to add that I am grateful to Ekta Ma'am for giving me this opportunity and I am what I am because of the fans so keep showering me with all the love."

Earlier, talking about his role, the actor had revealed that he is the leader of the mongoose gang who will always bully the shesh naagin, which is Tejasswi AKA Pratha. He added that he will be the 'bad boy' who spoils all the plans Pratha makes.