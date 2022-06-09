Neha Sargam Opens Up About Her Small Screen Comeback With Sony TV’s Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala

Neha Sargam will soon be seen in Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming mythology series Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala. The actress recently opened up about making her TV come back with the show and more in an interview with India Forums.

Neha, who will be seen essaying the character of Yashoda, opened up about the Mythology genre and said, ''Honestly, I do not promote this word and would like that people should change this narrative altogether. I think the correct word is 'Devotional' and not 'Mythological.' You can't call a show based on gods and goddesses a total mythological show. Of course, there are a few things that we creatively add but there is always a reference to our scriptures. So, calling it mythology is not right.''

The actress also spoke about doing television after a long time and how the pressure of always being visible onscreen does not affect her. Neha said that she does not fear the 'visibility factor' and in fact, not being over exposed as a face helps her take up roles and look as fresh as a newbie on screen.

She went on to add, “Because, it's okay I guess. I am not in that race of taking up characters just for being recognized by people. I don't have that ambition or passion. My passion is to do good work in whatever is offered to me. Whether the show works or not is completely in the hands of the viewers. My job is to do it as perfectly as I can manage in my capacity.''

Neha's new show Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala is all set to premiere on the 13th of June at 9 pm on Sony Enterterntainment Television. The actress has earlier been a part of shows such as Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Mahabharat and Doli Armano Ki to name a few.