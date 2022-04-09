Neil Bhatt Says He & Aishwarya Sharma Are Enjoying Doing Smart Jodi & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are one of the adorable couples in the television industry. The duo met and fell in love with each other on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. They got married in 2021 and are currently participating in couple reality show Smart Jodi, which is about the couples' compatibility and understanding.

Recently, Neil Bhatt opened up about the phase post-wedding during a chat with a media portal. He mentioned in the interview that it is quite important for newly married couples to spend quality time together, which they were not able to. He said that they are enjoying doing both Smart Jodi and GHKPM.

Neil said that many feel since they are shooting for same show GHKPM, they get more time to spend with each other, but he said that they rarely get to shoot together and see each other during lunch breaks. And Smart Jodi gave them a chance to spend some quality time together.

The GHKPM actor said, "Smart Jodi was a really unique concept, when we got married we weren't even aware of it. When we got approached, they mentioned that there shall be various married couples from newlyweds to marriages that lasted from 3-30 years. We found it really interesting, we are already doing Ghum but there we don't get to spend time with each other, here we get to spend time and be ourselves."

He added, "We don't really get to work together while we are shooting for Ghum, we barely shoot together, we see each other during the lunch breaks, see each other at each other's sets, probably a tea or coffee together. Especially when you are newly married, time is only of the essence, that's what we aren't getting. Contrary to the popular belief we don't get to spend time with each other while working."

When asked about juggling between GHKPM and Smart Jodi, he said that it has been interesting. He added that there is not a lot of juggling as both the shows are under the cape of Star.

Smart Jodi Eviction: Ankit Tiwari & Pallavi To Get Eliminated?

Imlie: Fans Are Loving Cute Nhok-Jhok Of Aryan & Imlie; Call AryLie Stunning & Deadly Combo Fans

Neil said that they love being on both the shows- Smart Jodi because they love to spend time with each other and GHKPM because they met and fell in love with each other on the sets of this show. He concluded by saying that they are enjoying doing both the shows.