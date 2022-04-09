Smart Jodi Eviction: Ankit Tiwari & Pallavi To Get Eliminated?

Star Plus' couple reality show Smart Jodi has been creating a lot of buzz ever since it was announced. The show has some of the popular celebrities as participants. Every couple in the show has been sharing their ups and downs and how they have been managed to keep the spark alive in their relationship and it has been quite touching. The fun games that the couple play in the show and the titbits that the couple share from their lives are keeping the audience hooked.

Since it's a reality show and only one jodi can make it till the end, every week a jodi will be getting eliminated. We hear that the jodi which will be getting eliminated is popular singer Ankit Tiwari and his wife Pallavi.



A few weeks ago, there were reports that Rahul Mahajan and his wife Natalya will be eliminated first from the show. The first elimination will happen this weekend. As per India Forums report, the next jodi to get eliminated is Ankit and Pallavi.

Ankit and Pallavi had revealed in the show that they had trouble in their marriage and was in verge to get divorced but they sorted things out.

Ankit and Pallavi got married in an arranged set-up in February 2018 and have a baby girl.

Pallavi had revealed in the show, how her life changed post marriage and wasn't as expected, which is when she decided to leave with her daughter to Bangalore.

On the other hand, Ankit revealed how he was confused as everyone was telling him that he is not giving them his time and he was said that he changed after his wife came to his life. And then his wife left with daughter. He was ready with divorce, but his daughter fell ill and he left to Bangalore. After seeing them, he realised that "When you make decisions in anger, they are always wrong" and decided to bring them back.