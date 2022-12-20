‘Alag Nibba Nibbi’ Newlyweds Devoleena-Shahnawaz Brutally Trolled As They Make 1st Public Appearance Together

TV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee, best known for playing the iconic character of Gopi Bahu in Star Plus' popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, is currently beaming with joy as she recently got married.

On December 14, the actress tied the knot with her gym trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh in a court marriage in an intimate ceremony. Taking to social media, she shared her wedding news with fans by posting cute photos with Shahnawaz.

Their families and close friends, including Devoleena's Saathiya co-stars Vishal Singh and Bhavini Purohit, were a part of the special day. Ever since then, the newlyweds have been regularly making headlines.

While their fans and well-wishers are continuously sending congratulatory messages, trollers have been bashing the actress for her inter-caste marriage. Amid all this, Devoleena and Shahnawaz finally made their first public appearance last night (December 19) as they attended an event together.

Currently, a video of Devoleena and Shahnawaz getting snapped together at the event is doing the rounds on the internet in which the actress is seen beaming with happiness. She also flaunted her sindoor and bangles while interacting with the media.

However, once again, haters attacked the newlyweds and brutally trolled them in the comments section. Reacting to the clip, an Instagram user wrote, "Alag Nibba Nibbi."

Another social media user commented, "Vishal ke sath pyaar bhare reels bana kar, pyaar ka dikhawa kar ke shaadi isse kar li."

A third comment read, "Yar ye to shaadi k bad or pagal ho gayi h. Ajib behave karne lag gayi h."

Well, trolling culture has taken over the internet and we totally condemn it. While Devoleena and Shahnawaz are happy together, it is disheartening to see trollers criticising them continuously. Don't you agree?

We wonder how the newly-married couple would react to this.

On the career front, Devoleena also featured in multiple seasons of Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss, including Bigg Boss 13. She was last seen as a challenger in Bigg Boss 15 in 2021 and has been away from the small screen since then. Fans are desperately waiting for her TV comeback, however, the actress is yet to announce her next project.

Looks like they have to wait a little longer to see Devoleena back on TV as she is currently busy enjoying marital bliss.

