Niyati Fatnani To Be Seen Opposite Karan Wahi In Channa Mereya; Actress Opens Up About Her Role In The Show

Recently, Karan Wahi confirmed that he is doing Channa Mereya. As per the latest report, Nazar actress Niyati Fatnani has been roped in opposite Karan in the show. The actress will be seen playing the role of Ginni in the show.

Channa Mereya is based on the concept of love and the desire for love and cooking. The show is is bankrolled by Beyond Dreams owned by Mamta and Yash Patnaik, and apparently, will be aired on Star Bharat.

As per ETimes TV report, Karan Wahi will be seen playing the role of Aditya, a 27-year-old iceberg with a volcano in its belly who aspires to be one of the world's largest hoteliers. Aditya is on a quest for significance and meaning in his life, which he finds in a girl who he despises. On the other hand, Niyati is a vivacious girl who is full of life and lives in her own little bubble of chaos. She and her family run a Dhaba in Amritsar that is well-known for its 'Ginni ke haathon ka swaad'.Talking about her role, Niyati said, "I'm very excited to play Ginni, a lively young lady who is full-of-life. Ginni Grewal lives in her own chaotic bubble. She and her entire family runs a Dhaba in Amritsar that is extremely popular due to 'Ginni ke haathon ka swaad', and it's not just the food Ginni serves, but also the love and 'apnapan' she shares with the customers."

She further added, "Ginni is looking for something beyond her culinary abilities and lively giggles. She's like a bright star, always shining and spreading light. A star whose core is secretly seeking warmth in this cold world. I'm overjoyed and supremely elated to take on this role, and I hope the audience enjoys it as much as I do."